Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Teck Resources Limited (TSE:TECK.A – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$66.60 and traded as low as C$65.43. Teck Resources shares last traded at C$65.51, with a volume of 6,461 shares.

Teck Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$66.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$66.60. The company has a market cap of C$502.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Teck Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 17.92%.

Insider Activity at Teck Resources

About Teck Resources

In related news, Senior Officer Harold Fraser Phillips sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.35, for a total value of C$1,260,650.00. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

