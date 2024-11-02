Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.88 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:JHG traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.64. 1,087,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,057. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 4.05. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $23.98 and a 52-week high of $42.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.50.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.66%.
JHG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.
Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.
