Troy Wichterman Sells 894 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) CFO Troy Wichterman sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $20,696.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,886.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Troy Wichterman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Troy Wichterman sold 611 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $15,348.32.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Troy Wichterman sold 142 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $3,636.62.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BLFS stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.07. 216,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,540. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $26.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 59.88%. The firm had revenue of $28.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 million. Research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on BioLife Solutions from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,208,000 after purchasing an additional 296,727 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,726,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,031,000 after buying an additional 13,785 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.0% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,579,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,841,000 after buying an additional 88,840 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 880,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 9.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 794,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after acquiring an additional 66,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Recommended Stories

