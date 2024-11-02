Praxis Precision Medicines (PRAX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Praxis Precision Medicines to post earnings of ($2.01) per share for the quarter.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 million. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 61.47% and a negative net margin of 6,987.01%. On average, analysts expect Praxis Precision Medicines to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Down 2.4 %

Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $68.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.73. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $75.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRAX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

