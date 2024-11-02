Praxis Precision Medicines (PRAX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Praxis Precision Medicines to post earnings of ($2.01) per share for the quarter.
Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 million. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 61.47% and a negative net margin of 6,987.01%. On average, analysts expect Praxis Precision Medicines to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-9 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Down 2.4 %
Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $68.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.73. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $75.73.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.
