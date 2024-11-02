CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Declares Dividend of $0.13

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, November 12th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This is a positive change from CLPS Incorporation’s previous dividend of $0.10.
CLPS Incorporation Price Performance
CLPS opened at $1.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06. CLPS Incorporation has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $1.70.
CLPS Incorporation Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CLPS Incorporation
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Receive News & Ratings for CLPS Incorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLPS Incorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.