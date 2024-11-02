CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Declares Dividend of $0.13

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, November 12th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This is a positive change from CLPS Incorporation’s previous dividend of $0.10.

CLPS opened at $1.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06. CLPS Incorporation has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $1.70.

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

