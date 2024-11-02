HireQuest (HQI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect HireQuest to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. HireQuest had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $8.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect HireQuest to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get HireQuest alerts:

HireQuest Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ HQI opened at $13.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $186.90 million, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.01. HireQuest has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $17.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average is $13.17.

HireQuest Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of HireQuest from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of HireQuest in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HQI

HireQuest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HireQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.