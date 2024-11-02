VanEck Global Listed Private Credit (AUD Hedged) ETF Declares Interim Dividend of $0.16 (ASX:LEND)

VanEck Global Listed Private Credit (AUD Hedged) ETF (ASX:LEND – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, November 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Sunday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.
VanEck Global Listed Private Credit (AUD Hedged) ETF Price Performance
