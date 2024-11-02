Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 791,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,768 shares during the quarter. Revvity accounts for about 2.0% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Revvity were worth $101,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RVTY. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Revvity by 4,755.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Revvity by 36.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Revvity by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Revvity in the third quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC lifted its stake in Revvity by 74.8% in the third quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

RVTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Revvity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Revvity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revvity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.79.

In other Revvity news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,153 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total transaction of $262,859.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,276.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Revvity news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,154 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $262,206.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,237.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,153 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total transaction of $262,859.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,276.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,807 shares of company stock valued at $937,576 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RVTY opened at $121.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.71, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.05. Revvity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.17 and a 1-year high of $128.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

