Capital Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.

Capital Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 12.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Capital Bancorp to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.9%.

Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CBNK stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $356.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.64. Capital Bancorp has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Capital Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CBNK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $59.25 million during the quarter. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital Bancorp will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CBNK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Capital Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of Capital Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

