Oppenheimer Issues Positive Forecast for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Price

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TWLO. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.55.

Twilio stock opened at $84.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.12. Twilio has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $85.59.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $315,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,276,210. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $437,938.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,219,595.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $315,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,276,210. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,906 shares of company stock worth $3,388,596. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Twilio by 159.1% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 43.3% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

