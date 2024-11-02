Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 19,799 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,799 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwind Capital acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $67.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $50.16 and a 52-week high of $68.93.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.