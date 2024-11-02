Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Takes $429,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000. Intuitive Surgical makes up 0.2% of Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 18.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 617.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,622,000 after acquiring an additional 76,649 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 5,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. BTIG Research set a $535.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total transaction of $90,655.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,006.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,246 shares of company stock valued at $33,839,308 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $506.34 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.49 and a 1 year high of $523.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $490.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $446.60. The company has a market cap of $180.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.41, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.39.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

