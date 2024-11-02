Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 147 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,061,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,722,410,000 after buying an additional 704,804 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,695,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,679,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643,949 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,167,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,157,635,000 after buying an additional 750,971 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,538,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,161,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,873,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,071,242,000 after acquiring an additional 296,892 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSM traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.95. The company had a trading volume of 12,691,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,069,050. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $89.46 and a one year high of $212.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.4871 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

