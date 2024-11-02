Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Cut to $89.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Fortive from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fortive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

Get Fortive alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Fortive

Fortive Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FTV stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $71.34. 3,334,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,123. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.48. Fortive has a 52 week low of $64.69 and a 52 week high of $87.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $508,141.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,135.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $1,049,657.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,281.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $508,141.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,135.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fortive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Fortive during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortive during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

(Get Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.