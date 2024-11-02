Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Susquehanna

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

HUBG has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Hub Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Hub Group Stock Performance

Shares of Hub Group stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $43.25. 491,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,019. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $48.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.44.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $986.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Hub Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter worth $52,000. 46.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Further Reading

