iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1939 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Shares of IGIB traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,132,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,605. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.06. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

