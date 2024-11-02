StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Tantech Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TANH opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.43. Tantech has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $3.28.
Tantech Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tantech
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- Stock Average Calculator
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.