Flare Price Down 3.5% This Week (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. Flare has a total market cap of $668.73 million and $4.05 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flare coin can now be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Flare has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flare alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,625.63 or 1.00124663 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,447.34 or 0.99868270 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Flare

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 102,713,926,303 coins and its circulating supply is 50,683,267,578 coins. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official website is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 102,706,582,331.72804 with 50,674,064,384.45211 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01321504 USD and is down -4.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $5,357,688.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.