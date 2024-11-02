SALT 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,232.85 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 1st. One SALT token can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. SALT has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $2,232.85 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SALT has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00007101 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,551.53 or 1.00018104 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00012295 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00006713 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006222 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000768 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00058448 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.00902225 USD and is down -8.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $659.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.