Culp (NYSE:CULP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

CULP stock opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.19. Culp has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. Culp had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $56.54 million during the quarter.

In other Culp news, major shareholder Aron R. English purchased 7,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $41,244.28. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,347,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,262,302.74. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Aron R. English purchased 7,652 shares of Culp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $41,244.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,347,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,262,302.74. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert George Iv Culp acquired 16,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $92,090.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,964.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 238,959 shares of company stock worth $1,440,336. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Culp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,640 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.89% of Culp worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

