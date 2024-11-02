Culp (NYSE:CULP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
CULP stock opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.19. Culp has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. Culp had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $56.54 million during the quarter.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Culp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,640 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.89% of Culp worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
