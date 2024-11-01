JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.49 (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4936 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:JEPQ traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,436,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,640. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $46.83 and a twelve month high of $56.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.