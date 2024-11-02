Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Upgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of -63.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.74. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $19.49 and a 1 year high of $32.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 9,553,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,061,000 after buying an additional 2,971,008 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 822.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,120,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,237,000 after acquiring an additional 998,995 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 27.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,036,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,718,000 after acquiring an additional 864,951 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 361.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 629,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after acquiring an additional 492,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 36.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,410,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,201,000 after acquiring an additional 376,244 shares in the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

