Zedcor (CVE:ZDC) Given a C$3.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$3.25 price objective on Zedcor (CVE:ZDC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Zedcor’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS.
Zedcor Price Performance
Zedcor stock opened at C$2.94 on Tuesday. Zedcor has a 52-week low of C$0.49 and a 52-week high of C$2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.62. The company has a market cap of C$281.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.00 and a beta of 2.48.
Zedcor (CVE:ZDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. Zedcor had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of C$7.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zedcor will post 0.0300123 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Zedcor
About Zedcor
Zedcor Inc provides technology-based security and surveillance services in Canada. It engages in the provision of rental, service, and remote monitoring of its proprietary MobileyeZ security towers; surveillance and monitoring of fixed site locations; and security personnel. The company also engages in mobile and fixed surveillance, security guards, access control, and sensor related technology services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zedcor
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Zedcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.