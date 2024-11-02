Zedcor (CVE:ZDC) Given a C$3.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$3.25 price objective on Zedcor (CVE:ZDC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Zedcor’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Zedcor Price Performance

Zedcor stock opened at C$2.94 on Tuesday. Zedcor has a 52-week low of C$0.49 and a 52-week high of C$2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.62. The company has a market cap of C$281.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.00 and a beta of 2.48.

Get Zedcor alerts:

Zedcor (CVE:ZDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. Zedcor had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of C$7.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zedcor will post 0.0300123 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zedcor

About Zedcor

In related news, Senior Officer Jan Marie Campbell sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.75, for a total transaction of C$58,332.75. In other news, Senior Officer Jan Marie Campbell sold 33,333 shares of Zedcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.75, for a total transaction of C$58,332.75. Also, Senior Officer Kyle Jay Cammann Doenz sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.91, for a total value of C$238,987.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 47,600 shares of company stock worth $123,477. Insiders own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Zedcor Inc provides technology-based security and surveillance services in Canada. It engages in the provision of rental, service, and remote monitoring of its proprietary MobileyeZ security towers; surveillance and monitoring of fixed site locations; and security personnel. The company also engages in mobile and fixed surveillance, security guards, access control, and sensor related technology services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zedcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.