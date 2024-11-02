Niza Global 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.12 Million (NIZA)

Niza Global (NIZA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. Niza Global has a market capitalization of $31,500.26 and approximately $1.12 million worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niza Global token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Niza Global has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Niza Global Profile

Niza Global’s launch date was October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 7,699,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin. Niza Global’s official website is niza.io.

Niza Global Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 7,699,999,954 with 7,250,599,954 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.00013816 USD and is down -9.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $1,097,843.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niza Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niza Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niza Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

