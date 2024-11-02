Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE WHG opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.03 million, a P/E ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 1.15. Westwood Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $18.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average of $13.04.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $22.69 million for the quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is 181.82%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth $537,000. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 63,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 104,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. 56.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

See Also

