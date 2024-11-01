iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.47

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4668 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of SHV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,439,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,534. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.41 and a 200-day moving average of $110.34. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.85 and a 12 month high of $110.64.
About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
