iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.47

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4668 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,439,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,534. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.41 and a 200-day moving average of $110.34. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.85 and a 12 month high of $110.64.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

