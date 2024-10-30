TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This is a boost from TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:DIVZ traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.78. 3,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,581. TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $33.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average of $31.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.63.

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF Company Profile

Featured Articles

The TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (DIVZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund holds an actively-managed, concentrated portfolio of US-listed companies that are favorably valued and have attractive dividends. The fund also seeks to deliver lower volatility than the overall market.

