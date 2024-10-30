Build Bond Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIX) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Build Bond Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0899 per share on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Build Bond Innovation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Build Bond Innovation ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA BFIX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726. Build Bond Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $22.29 and a 1-year high of $24.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average of $23.60.

Build Bond Innovation ETF Company Profile

The Build Bond Innovation ETF (BFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad-based global portfolio of investment grade fixed income securities and US equity call options tied to the upside performance of the S&P 500 Index. BFIX was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Build.

