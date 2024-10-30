Short Interest in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Increases By 58.4%

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, a growth of 58.4% from the September 30th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Woori Financial Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of WF stock traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $35.06. 96,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,104. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.05. Woori Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.26 and a fifty-two week high of $38.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.06 and a 200 day moving average of $33.42.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 11.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Woori Financial Group will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Woori Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Woori Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

