Short Interest in Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) Declines By 14.8%

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the September 30th total of 113,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.
Mercurity Fintech Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of MFH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.25. 77,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,188. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57. Mercurity Fintech has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $3.50.
About Mercurity Fintech
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mercurity Fintech
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Receive News & Ratings for Mercurity Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercurity Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.