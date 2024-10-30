Short Interest in Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) Declines By 14.8%

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the September 30th total of 113,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Mercurity Fintech Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of MFH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.25. 77,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,188. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57. Mercurity Fintech has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $3.50.

About Mercurity Fintech

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals.

