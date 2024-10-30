SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX) Short Interest Update

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,000 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the September 30th total of 104,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SMX (Security Matters) Public stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 303,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 10.41% of SMX (Security Matters) Public as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Get SMX (Security Matters) Public alerts:

SMX (Security Matters) Public Price Performance

NASDAQ:SMX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,843,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,156. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.86. SMX has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $150.00.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Company Profile

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SMX (Security Matters) Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMX (Security Matters) Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.