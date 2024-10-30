IoTeX (IOTX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $402.14 Million

IoTeX (IOTX) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. IoTeX has a total market cap of $402.14 million and $12.52 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX coin can currently be bought for $0.0426 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $72,453.33 or 1.00081322 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72,417.53 or 1.00031870 BTC.
IoTeX Profile
IOTX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 23rd, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,441,372,292 coins and its circulating supply is 9,441,372,287 coins. The official website for IoTeX is www.iotex.io. The Reddit community for IoTeX is https://reddit.com/r/iotex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IoTeX is iotex.io/blog.
Buying and Selling IoTeX
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.
