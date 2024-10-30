Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the September 30th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. 32.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NIM stock remained flat at $9.13 on Tuesday. 56,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,063. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $9.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

