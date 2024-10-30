Jupiter (JUP) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.57 Billion

Jupiter (JUP) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. During the last week, Jupiter has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. Jupiter has a total market cap of $1.57 billion and approximately $171.52 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter token can now be bought for $1.04 or 0.00001441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,457.09 or 0.99904011 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,450.90 or 0.99895463 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s launch date was January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange. Jupiter’s official website is jup.ag.

Jupiter Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Jupiter has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,350,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 1.05991869 USD and is up 5.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 528 active market(s) with $222,053,483.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.ag/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.