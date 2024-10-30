iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,700 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the September 30th total of 246,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 467,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 3,082.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 15,873 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2,373.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 234,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 455,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 30,901 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

EUFN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,150. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.39. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $25.09.

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

