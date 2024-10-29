UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Short Interest Update

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,590,000 shares, an increase of 88.8% from the September 30th total of 4,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

UP Fintech Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of UP Fintech stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.71. 16,361,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,549,380. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.55. UP Fintech has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). UP Fintech had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TIGR shares. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of UP Fintech in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. China Renaissance raised UP Fintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.58 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UP Fintech

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sparta 24 Ltd. grew its position in UP Fintech by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. now owns 3,148,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,296 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 52.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,112,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 384,213 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 6,367.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 453,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 446,572 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of UP Fintech by 19.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 280,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 46,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 162.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 57,257 shares during the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

