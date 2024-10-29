Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $12.99 million and $188,669.07 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00007089 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,102.35 or 0.99762139 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00012381 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00006879 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00058609 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000287 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $170,525.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.