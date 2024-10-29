iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,500 shares, a growth of 90.5% from the September 30th total of 93,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. World Equity Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. United Community Bank boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 49,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 1.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COMT traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.77. 451,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,783. The company has a market cap of $852.99 million, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.70. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $28.59.

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

