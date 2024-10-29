Astar Tops 24 Hour Volume of $20.22 Million (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 28th. In the last seven days, Astar has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. One Astar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0552 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. Astar has a market capitalization of $408.10 million and approximately $20.22 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Astar alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,822.19 or 1.00095312 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69,682.34 or 0.99894816 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Astar Profile

Astar’s genesis date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,268,316,485 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,390,583,059 tokens. The official website for Astar is astar.network. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Astar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Astar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.