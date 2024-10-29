Ethena USDe (USDE) Trading Up 0% This Week

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 29th. Over the last week, Ethena USDe has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Ethena USDe token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001380 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethena USDe has a total market capitalization of $2.70 billion and $59.56 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,556.83 or 1.00057136 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72,547.50 or 1.00044268 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ethena USDe Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 2,695,496,421 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Buying and Selling Ethena USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 2,687,151,942.1376395. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 1.00021227 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $41,007,456.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

