Helium 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $13.50 Million (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Over the last week, Helium has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Helium coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.98 or 0.00009680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Helium has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and $13.50 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Helium

Helium uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 170,472,132 coins. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official message board is chat.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Helium

According to CryptoCompare, “Helium (HNT) is a blockchain-based network for IoT devices, launched in July 2019. It uses Hotspots for network coverage and mining HNT tokens. Helium addresses the limitations of current IoT infrastructure by offering a decentralized and efficient communication system. The network was co-founded by Amir Haleem, Shawn Fanning, and Sean Carey, combining expertise from various tech domains. Helium’s unique model uses a Burn-and-Mint Equilibrium with HNT and Data Credits to maintain its token economy.”

