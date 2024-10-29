Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Short Interest Update

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 88.5% from the September 30th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Canoe EIT Income Fund stock remained flat at C$10.84 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 9,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$8.06 and a 52 week high of C$11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The firm has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 3.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.27.

Get Canoe EIT Income Fund alerts:

Canoe EIT Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.0737 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.12%. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.05%.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.