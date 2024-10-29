aelf Price Tops $0.36 (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One aelf coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $261.90 million and $3.32 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

aelf Coin Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 733,836,787 coins. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is blog.aelf.com.

aelf Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

