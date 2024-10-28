Wrapped HBAR Price Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0477 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped HBAR has a total market cap of $12.98 million and approximately $767,556.68 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped HBAR Profile

Wrapped HBAR launched on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,215,486 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 271,090,730.7775985 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.04799591 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $611,824.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

