Wanchain Trading Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 28th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $33.97 million and approximately $903,393.61 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00037566 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00006154 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00011152 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00006379 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,320,412 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

