Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,750,000 shares, a growth of 49.0% from the September 30th total of 30,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,280,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.13. 81,208,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,680,324. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.0803 per share. This is an increase from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLL. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter worth $223,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 112.8% during the first quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 83,110 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $522,000.

