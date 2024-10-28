Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $9.66 to $11.27 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $10.44 on Friday. Territorial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $11.64. The company has a market capitalization of $92.19 million, a PE ratio of -1,042.96 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 million. Territorial Bancorp had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBNK. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter worth $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

