Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Short Interest Update

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, an increase of 200.8% from the September 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Swiss Re Trading Down 0.6 %

Swiss Re stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,612. Swiss Re has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $35.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.34.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Swiss Re to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

About Swiss Re

(Get Free Report)

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.