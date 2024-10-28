Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2024

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, an increase of 200.8% from the September 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Swiss Re Trading Down 0.6 %

Swiss Re stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,612. Swiss Re has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $35.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Swiss Re to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Swiss Re

About Swiss Re

(Get Free Report)

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.