Blast (BLAST) Trading 14.1% Lower This Week

Blast (BLAST) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 27th. One Blast token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blast has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. Blast has a market cap of $169.85 million and $7.65 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Blast

Blast was first traded on June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,567,681,315 tokens. Blast’s official website is blast.io/en. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast. Blast’s official message board is blog.blast.io.

Buying and Selling Blast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 21,533,545,303.71639 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.00798993 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $7,100,924.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

