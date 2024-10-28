Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Short Interest Update

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 226.0% from the September 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theratechnologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Theratechnologies stock. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Free Report) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,191 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Theratechnologies worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

Theratechnologies Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of THTX traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.23. 33,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,257. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.32. The stock has a market cap of $56.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.41. Theratechnologies has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $2.58.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies ( NASDAQ:THTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Theratechnologies will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.